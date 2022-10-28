UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls Pelosi To Express Support After 'Horrible' Attack On Her Husband - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Biden Calls Pelosi to Express Support After 'Horrible' Attack on Her Husband - White House

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after an assailant allegedly armed with a hammer attacked her husband in the couple's San Francisco home, the White House said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after an assailant allegedly armed with a hammer attacked her husband in the couple's San Francisco home, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected," the statement said.

Related Topics

Attack White House San Francisco Nancy Family All

Recent Stories

Motorcycle-lifter gang busted, stolen goods recove ..

Motorcycle-lifter gang busted, stolen goods recovered

2 minutes ago
 Ginning factories turned into warehouses of unsold ..

Ginning factories turned into warehouses of unsold cotton: PCGA

2 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes Sanctions on 35 More Russian Indivi ..

Canada Imposes Sanctions on 35 More Russian Individuals, 6 Energy Entities - PM

2 minutes ago
 Macron, Sunak Discuss Cooperation on Energy, Defen ..

Macron, Sunak Discuss Cooperation on Energy, Defense, Strategic Issues - Elysee

2 minutes ago
 Putin Announces Need to Adjust All Components of R ..

Putin Announces Need to Adjust All Components of Russian Armed Forces

14 minutes ago
 Cash for worker program launches in Sindh

Cash for worker program launches in Sindh

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.