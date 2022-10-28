Biden Calls Pelosi to Express Support After 'Horrible' Attack on Her Husband - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after an assailant allegedly armed with a hammer attacked her husband in the couple's San Francisco home, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected," the statement said.