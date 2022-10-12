Biden Calls Putin 'Rational' Leader Who Miscalculated on Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US President Joe Biden has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'rational' leader who miscalculated on Ukraine.

"I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly," Biden told CNN in a clip from an interviewed being aired Tuesday night.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the evidence that the military personnel of the United States and other Western countries have their boots on the ground in Ukraine is mounting.

The minister emphasized that Moscow does not have a 100% proof of this information, but the evidence was multiplying and the West was starting to realize that they are going a little bit further than they intended.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In late September, referendums on joining Russia were held in the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and parts of Ukraine controlled by the Russian forces. All these territories were integrated within Russia based on the results of the referendums.