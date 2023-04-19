Biden Calls Ralph Yarl, Vows to Continue Fighting Gun Violence - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) President Joe Biden called Ralph Yarl, the 16-year-old Kansas City native who was shot last week when he walked up to the wrong house, and invited the young man to the White House, NBC news reported on Tuesday.

No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell and the United States has to keep up the fight against gun violence, the report cited Biden as saying.

Yarl's mother, Cleo Nagbe, explained that Biden called the family on Monday evening and they discussed the teenager's recovery and his studies, the report said.

Yarl has expressed a desire to attend Texas A&M University and major in chemical engineering, but Biden lightheartedly attempted to say that his alma mater - the University of Delaware - was a better option, the report said.

Biden and Yarl also discussed their family histories and their love of music, the report said.

Yarl is recovering at home after being shot when he rang the doorbell of a house that he mistakenly thought was the residence of family friends. An 84-year-old Andrew Lester shot Ralph in the head and arm thinking the latter was trying to break into the house, the report added.

Lester has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, both of which are felony offenses, according to the report.