Biden calls Republicans 'reckless and dangerous' in US debt limit dispute

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Monday called Republican opponents "reckless and dangerous" for refusing to join Democrats in raising the US debt limit, putting the world's biggest country at risk of imminent default.

Republican obstruction could push "our economy over a cliff," Biden said in a White House speech.