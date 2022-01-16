Biden Calls Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking 'Act of Terror'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2022) US President Joe Biden described the hostage situation that left four hostages shaken and their captor dead after an hours-long standoff at a synagogue in the Texan city of Colleyville as an "act of terror."

"This was an act of terror," he said, as quoted by the White House press pool.

Biden said he had spoken to Attorney General Merrick Garland about the hostage crisis and was working with him to address "these types of acts."

Asked about how the gunman obtained weapons, the president said "I don't have all the facts." He said the idea of background checks was critical but nothing stopped shooters from buying guns on the street.