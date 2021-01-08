Biden Calls Those Involved in US Capitol Hill Riot 'Domestic Terrorists'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden said in a press conference on Thursday that individuals who breached the Capitol Building on Wednesday are domestic terrorists.

"They weren't protesters, don't dare call them protesters, they were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists," Biden said.

Biden said President Donald Trump incited the mob to penetrate the Capitol Building while Congress was working to verify the Electoral College votes.