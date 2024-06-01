Biden calls Trump 'reckless' over attacks on court

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) President Joe Biden branded Donald Trump "reckless" Friday after the Republican lashed out in rambling, angry comments at verdicts in New York making him the first former US president to become a convicted felon.

The dramatic climax to Trump's hush money trial came five months before the November 5 election, when the tycoon hopes to unseat Biden and make a shocking return to power.

Speaking in New York, Trump, 77, confirmed he would appeal the verdict, which he branded a "scam."

He billed the event as a press conference but did not take questions, instead launching into an extraordinary 35 minutes of insults, non-factual claims and non-sequiturs that reflected his seething anger.

Trump called Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over his trial, a "tyrant" and claimed that he "literally crucified" witnesses.

"This man who looks like an angel, but he is really a devil," Trump said in the remarks, which were carried live by all the major US television networks.

Speaking at the White House, where he was announcing a major new peace proposal for Gaza, Biden said Trump's attacks on the court were "dangerous."

"It's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict," Biden said.

"The justice system should be respected. We should never allow anyone to tear it down."

"The American principle that no one is above the law was reaffirmed," Biden said.

Biden's election campaign described Trump as "confused, desperate and defeated."