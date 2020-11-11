WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Projected US-President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the election an embarrassment that would hurt the incumbent's legacy.

When asked what he would say to Americans who are anxious over the fact that Trump has yet conceded, Biden said, "I just think it's and embarrassment, quite frankly."

"I think it will not help the president's legacy," he added.

"I know from my discussions with foreign leaders thus far that they are hopeful that the United States' Democratic institutions are viewed once again as being strong and enduring. But I think at the end of day, you know, it's all going to come to fruition on January 20, and between now and then my hope and expectation is that the American people do know, and do understand that there has been a transition."

Biden was referring to Inauguration Day in the US, scheduled for January 20.