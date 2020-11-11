UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Calls Trump's Refusal To Concede Election 'Embarrassment'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Biden Calls Trump's Refusal to Concede Election 'Embarrassment'

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Projected US-President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called President Donald Trump's refusal to concede the election an embarrassment that would hurt the incumbent's legacy.

When asked what he would say to Americans who are anxious over the fact that Trump has yet conceded, Biden said, "I just think it's and embarrassment, quite frankly."

"I think it will not help the president's legacy," he added.

"I know from my discussions with foreign leaders thus far that they are hopeful that the United States' Democratic institutions are viewed once again as being strong and enduring. But I think at the end of day, you know, it's all going to come to fruition on January 20, and between now and then my hope and expectation is that the American people do know, and do understand that there has been a transition."

Biden was referring to Inauguration Day in the US, scheduled for January 20.

Related Topics

Election Trump United States January All From

Recent Stories

Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group: Saudi senior ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Credit Insurance awarded &quot;Most Innovat ..

1 hour ago

Spanish bank Sabadell to cut 1,800 jobs: union

1 hour ago

UN chief mourns Saeb Erekat's death, saying he wa ..

1 hour ago

Pompeo Says Will Travel to France, Turkey, Israel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.