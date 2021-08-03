UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls Two Officers Who Died By Suicide After Capitol Riot 'American Heroes'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:50 PM

US President Joe Biden took to Twitter to commemorate two police officers who responded to the Capitol riots in January and recently took their own lives

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US President Joe Biden took to Twitter to commemorate two police officers who responded to the Capitol riots in January and recently took their own lives.

"When the United States Capitol and our very democracy were under attack on January 6th, Officers Hashida and DeFreytag courageously risked their lives to defend them. They were American heroes. Jill and I are keeping their loved ones in our prayers during this difficult time," Biden tweeted.

On Thursday, the DC Metropolitan Police Department reported that two officers who responded to the US Capitol riot on January 6 committed suicide. Police Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead at his home on Thursday.

Hours after the announcement of Hashida's death, the authorities confirmed officer Kyle DeFreytag died by suicide in July. All in all, four police officers are known to have died by suicide after being sent to protect the Capitol.

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump violently intruded the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers certifying the 2020 election results from several states Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and Federal law enforcement authorities have charged more than 500 people for their participation in the unrest.

