Biden Calls Ukraine Operation Russia's 'Strategic Failure'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2022 | 12:08 AM

US President Joe Biden called Russia's military operation in Ukraine its strategic failure and painted the conflict as part of a larger battle for what he described as essential democratic principles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden called Russia's military operation in Ukraine its strategic failure and painted the conflict as part of a larger battle for what he described as essential democratic principles.

"This war has already been a strategic failure for Russia," he said in a speech in Warsaw.

"Ukraine and its people are on the front-lines fighting to save their nation and their brave resistance is part of a larger fight for essential democratic principles that united all free people," he continued.

Biden traveled to Europe this week to reassure his allies spooked by soaring commodity prices after sanctions on Russia and the fighting in Ukraine sent ripples through the global energy market and caused wheat prices to hit decade highs.

