Biden Calls US Evacuation From Afghanistan 'Extraordinary Success'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that the US evacuation mission in Afghanistan was an extraordinary success the day after the last US warplane left the Kabul airport.

"The extraordinary success of this mission was due to the incredible skill, bravery and selfless courage of the United States military, and our diplomats, and intelligence professionals," Biden said during a speech at the White House.

