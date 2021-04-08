UrduPoint.com
Biden Calls US Gun Violence An 'epidemic'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:26 PM

Biden calls US gun violence an 'epidemic'

President Joe Biden on Thursday called US gun violence an "epidemic" at a White House ceremony to unveil new attempts to get the problem under control

Washington, April 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Thursday called US gun violence an "epidemic" at a White House ceremony to unveil new attempts to get the problem under control.

"This is an epidemic, for God's sake, and it has to stop," he said, also calling shootings "a public health crisis."

More Stories From World

