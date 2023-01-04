UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls US House's Failure To Elect Speaker 'Embarrassing' - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Biden Calls US House's Failure to Elect Speaker 'Embarrassing' - White House

The US House of Representatives' failure to elect a speaker on the first day of the 118th Congress is embarrassing for the United States, but is not his problem, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, according to the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives' failure to elect a speaker on the first day of the 118th Congress is embarrassing for the United States, but is not his problem, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, according to the White House.

"That's not my problem," Biden told reporters when asked about the situation, adding that it is "embarrassing" for the process to take so long.

The US president also said that the rest of the world is watching what is happening in the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, the new class of House lawmakers met for their first session, during which time the chamber typically selects a speaker from the majority party. However, Republicans were unable to gather 218 votes behind a single candidate, with 20 of their 222 members opposing the leadership bid of Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

Related Topics

World White House United States Chamber Congress From

Recent Stories

Marriyum seeks FIA action against culprits for cha ..

Marriyum seeks FIA action against culprits for character assassination of female ..

40 seconds ago
 UN Says Has Not Received Poland Request to Assist ..

UN Says Has Not Received Poland Request to Assist in Getting War Reparations Fro ..

42 seconds ago
 United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country rep ..

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) country representative calls on CM Punjab ..

44 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urges UN t ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urges UN to honour its commitments to Ka ..

45 seconds ago
 UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhigh ..

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhighway'

20 minutes ago
 Festivals to be organized to project cultural heri ..

Festivals to be organized to project cultural heritage: Asif Lodhi

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.