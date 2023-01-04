(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US House of Representatives' failure to elect a speaker on the first day of the 118th Congress is embarrassing for the United States, but is not his problem, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, according to the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives' failure to elect a speaker on the first day of the 118th Congress is embarrassing for the United States, but is not his problem, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday, according to the White House.

"That's not my problem," Biden told reporters when asked about the situation, adding that it is "embarrassing" for the process to take so long.

The US president also said that the rest of the world is watching what is happening in the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, the new class of House lawmakers met for their first session, during which time the chamber typically selects a speaker from the majority party. However, Republicans were unable to gather 218 votes behind a single candidate, with 20 of their 222 members opposing the leadership bid of Congressman Kevin McCarthy.