Biden calls US jobs figures 'great news'

Rehoboth Beach, United States, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden called a surge in new US jobs "great news" Friday and said the country was leading the world in recovering from the Covid pandemic.

"This is progress, historic progress" after "our worst crisis in 100 years," Biden said. "No other major economy in the world is going as fast."