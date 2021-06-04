UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Calls US Jobs Figures 'great News'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 09:44 PM

Biden calls US jobs figures 'great news'

President Joe Biden called a surge in new US jobs "great news" Friday and said the country was leading the world in recovering from the Covid pandemic

Rehoboth Beach, United States, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden called a surge in new US jobs "great news" Friday and said the country was leading the world in recovering from the Covid pandemic.

"This is progress, historic progress" after "our worst crisis in 100 years," Biden said. "No other major economy in the world is going as fast."

Related Topics

World Progress National University From Jobs

Recent Stories

Sixth seed Zverev cruises into French Open fourth ..

21 seconds ago

Moscow Calls West's Reaction to Ryanair Incident P ..

23 seconds ago

ADCG reviews arrangements for anti-polio, dengue c ..

24 seconds ago

Federal Ombudsman terms prison reforms in KP satis ..

28 seconds ago

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine results and standin ..

3 minutes ago

Cyprus north-south crossings reopen as Covid curbs ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.