Biden Calls Zelenskyy to Update Him on Ongoing US Support for Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) President Joe Biden called Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to update him on the ongoing US support for Ukraine amid Russia's special operation, according to the White House press pool reports.

The two leaders spoke from 11:41 a.m. (15:41 GMT) till 12:39 p.m. (16:39 GMT), for nearly one hour, the reports said.