Biden Came To Kiev To Show Who's Boss - Acting DPR Head Pushilin

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2023 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) US President Joe Biden's visit to Kiev was designed to show who is the boss, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

"To receive the heads of other countries is an internal affair of sovereign states, but this is not the case of Ukraine. It is controlled from the United States, and one of the architects of the 2014 armed state coup arrived in Kiev," Pushilin said.

He said Biden said billions will be given to Ukraine, but everyone clearly understands what these funds will be used for.

"Everyone clearly understands that these funds will be used to further incite hostilities," Pushilin said.

"Of course, this is a demonstrative visit. First of all, it should show the world who is the boss in this house. But there are other important reasons. It is necessary to 'support' the Ukrainian people, who no longer want to fight so zealously, it is necessary to 'support' the falling rating of Zelenskyy, who is making increasingly unpopular decisions, it is necessary to persuade the remaining part of Ukraine to keep sacrificing themselves for the sake of US interests," he said.

