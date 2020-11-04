UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Campaign Adviser Says Democrats Not Afraid Of Trump's Supreme Court Threats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:16 PM

Biden Campaign Adviser Says Democrats Not Afraid of Trump's Supreme Court Threats

The Democratic Party is not concerned about incumbent President Donald Trump's threats to go to the Supreme Court to protest the vote count in the 2020 presidential election, Bob Bauer, an adviser to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign team, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The Democratic Party is not concerned about incumbent President Donald Trump's threats to go to the Supreme Court to protest the vote count in the 2020 presidential election, Bob Bauer, an adviser to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign team, said on Wednesday.

During a speech in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Trump said that he would go to the US Supreme Court in an attempt to bring a stop to the counting of votes.

"We are prepared for any effort the Republicans make, in any court, in any of these states, to advance the absurd theory that the president espoused last night," Bauer said during a briefing.

The Biden campaign adviser added that Trump would not be successful should be make an appeal to the Supreme Court.

"We're going to defend this vote, the vote by which Joe Biden has been elected to the presidency, and this attempt ... to defeat the voters' intent, to undermine the democracy, is absolutely certain to fail," he said.

Related Topics

Election Protest Supreme Court Democracy Vote Trump 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Whyte has 'missed his chance' of Fury world title ..

46 seconds ago

Moldova Officially Sets Presidential Runoff for No ..

50 seconds ago

Current civil-military leadership capable to count ..

51 seconds ago

AJK Prime Minister pays tribute to Qari Masood You ..

56 seconds ago

Biden Gaining Bigger Lead on Trump in Key State of ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues dissenting notes of Justice M ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.