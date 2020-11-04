(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Democratic Party is not concerned about incumbent President Donald Trump's threats to go to the Supreme Court to protest the vote count in the 2020 presidential election, Bob Bauer, an adviser to Democratic candidate Joe Biden's campaign team, said on Wednesday

During a speech in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Trump said that he would go to the US Supreme Court in an attempt to bring a stop to the counting of votes.

"We are prepared for any effort the Republicans make, in any court, in any of these states, to advance the absurd theory that the president espoused last night," Bauer said during a briefing.

The Biden campaign adviser added that Trump would not be successful should be make an appeal to the Supreme Court.

"We're going to defend this vote, the vote by which Joe Biden has been elected to the presidency, and this attempt ... to defeat the voters' intent, to undermine the democracy, is absolutely certain to fail," he said.