Biden Campaign Confident In Nevada, Other Battleground State Victories - Campaign Manager

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:16 PM

Biden Campaign Confident in Nevada, Other Battleground State Victories - Campaign Manager

The Biden campaign is confident that the Democratic presidential nominee and former US Vice President is on track to win the key battleground state of Nevada, campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said during a briefing on Thursday

"In Nevada, the Vice President [Joe Biden] leads here by about 8,000 votes and our data shows that we will win here," O'Malley said.

The Biden campaign is confident that other closely contested states, including Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, are either likely to stay in their column or to flip in Biden's favor, O'Malley said.

