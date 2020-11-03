Biden Campaign Manager Lauds 'Many Pathways' for Democrats to Win Presidential Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Jen O'Malley Dillon, the campaign manager for Joe Biden, has lauded the Democrats' "many pathways" to victory in the 2020 presidential election, adding that the party may not need to emerge victorious in a number of battleground states in order to gain the required 270 electoral votes.

"When we look to today, we feel like it is clear that we are winning. All the data that we are looking at really underscores how many pathways we believe we have to victory and how few Trump has," O'Malley Dillon said in a briefing on Tuesday.

Should the Democrats hold Minnesota, Nevada, Colorado, and Virginia, the so-called protect states, the party may be able to win the election without securing a victory in battleground states such as Texas and Pennsylvania, Biden's campaign manager said.

O'Malley Dillon added that data from early voting had the Democrats ahead in several battleground states.

"We believe the early vote data that we have been crunching every day since early votes started ... have us leading by eight points in our battleground states coming into election day," she said.

Polls close in the 2020 US presidential election on Tuesday evening. More than 100 million mail-in and early ballots have already been registered by the U.S. Elections Project database.