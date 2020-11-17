UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Campaign Members Cement Selected White House Positions - Transition Team

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:21 PM

Biden Campaign Members Cement Selected White House Positions - Transition Team

Several members of projected President Joe Biden's campaign have cemented their selected positions at the White House, the Biden transition team announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Several members of projected President Joe Biden's campaign have cemented their selected positions at the White House, the Biden transition team announced on Tuesday.

"The Biden-Harris White House Senior Staff will be composed of diverse, experienced and talented individuals who demonstrate President-elect Biden's commitment to building an administration that looks like America, has deep expertise governing, and will be ready to help the president-elect deliver results for working families on Day One," the transition team said.

Deputy campaign manager Anthony Bernal will serve as Senior Adviser to Jill Biden, chief strategist for the Biden campaign Mike Donilon will serve as Senior Adviser to the President and Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillion will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff.

General counsel to the Biden campaign Dana Remus will serve as Counsel to the President, Biden campaign chairman Steve Ricchetti will serve as Counselor to the President, US Congressman Cedric Richmond will serve as Senior Advisor to the President and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, and former US Ambassador to Uruguay Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon will serve as Chief of Staff to Jill Biden.

Deputy campaign manager Julie Rodriguez will serve as the director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and campaign aide Annie Tomasini will serve as Director of Oval Office operations.

Major media outlets have projected Democratic nominee to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election but the results have not been certified and they are disputed. President Donald Trump has said he is the winner of the election, but the victory was stolen via massive election fraud and impropriety.

At present, Trump is seeking redress by asking for audits and recounts in several states and filing lawsuits in state and Federal courts. Some states have said they found no evidence or insufficient evidence of substantial election fraud.�

Related Topics

Election White House Trump Richmond Uruguay 2020 Media

Recent Stories

Ace Karachi Kings players challenge each other to ..

10 minutes ago

MoHAP organises virtual healthcare session for fam ..

21 minutes ago

CDA starts work on roads carpeting, cycle tracks

2 seconds ago

Punjab govt providing 100 percent scholarships to ..

4 seconds ago

Putin Commends Brazilian Leader for Courage in Cou ..

9 seconds ago

NCCR asks Sindh govt to take action against recent ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.