Biden Campaign Members Cement Selected White House Positions - Transition Team

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Several members of projected President Joe Biden's campaign have cemented their selected positions at the White House, the Biden transition team announced on Tuesday.

"The Biden-Harris White House Senior Staff will be composed of diverse, experienced and talented individuals who demonstrate President-elect Biden's commitment to building an administration that looks like America, has deep expertise governing, and will be ready to help the president-elect deliver results for working families on Day One," the transition team said.

Deputy campaign manager Anthony Bernal will serve as Senior Adviser to Jill Biden, chief strategist for the Biden campaign Mike Donilon will serve as Senior Adviser to the President and Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillion will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff.

General counsel to the Biden campaign Dana Remus will serve as Counsel to the President, Biden campaign chairman Steve Ricchetti will serve as Counselor to the President, US Congressman Cedric Richmond will serve as Senior Advisor to the President and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, and former US Ambassador to Uruguay Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon will serve as Chief of Staff to Jill Biden.

Deputy campaign manager Julie Rodriguez will serve as the director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and campaign aide Annie Tomasini will serve as Director of Oval Office operations.

Major media outlets have projected Democratic nominee to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election but the results have not been certified and they are disputed. President Donald Trump has said he is the winner of the election, but the victory was stolen via massive election fraud and impropriety.

At present, Trump is seeking redress by asking for audits and recounts in several states and filing lawsuits in state and Federal courts. Some states have said they found no evidence or insufficient evidence of substantial election fraud.�