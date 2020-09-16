UrduPoint.com
Biden Campaign Plans $65Mln Healthcare Ad Blitz Targeting Trump's Rollback Of Obamacare

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:02 PM

Biden Campaign Plans $65Mln Healthcare Ad Blitz Targeting Trump's Rollback of Obamacare

The campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden announced plans to spend $65 million this week on an advertising blitz in key battleground states taking aim at President Donald Trump's efforts to undo parts of the US healthcare law known as Obamacare, according to a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden announced plans to spend $65 million this week on an advertising blitz in key battleground states taking aim at President Donald Trump's efforts to undo parts of the US healthcare law known as Obamacare, according to a press release on Wednesday.

"This week, the campaign will spend over $65 million on its paid media program spanning television, radio, digital, print, and more and is the single largest paid media investment the campaign has made to date while active in ten battleground state," the release said.

One ad features the mother of a boy with leukemia expressing a fear of rising medical bills if President Donald Trump succeeds in efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, while a second features the father of a boy with a congenital heart defect praising Biden's commitment to protect insurance coverage of patients with pre-existing conditions, the release said.

Trump and his allies in Congress have sought to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but have so far only managed to force changes to the law, such as removing requirement that people buy health insurance or pay a tax penalty.

Much of Obamacare remains in place as the Supreme Court prepares to consider a lawsuit - backed by the Trump administration - seeking to scrap the entire law on constitutional grounds. The court is due to hear arguments in the case on November 10, before rendering a verdict by June of 2021.

The Biden campaign's plans to target 10 key states - Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Nebraska, and Minnesota - with weekly ad purchases, according to the release.

