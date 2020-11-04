UrduPoint.com
Biden Campaign Says To Have Legal Teams Ready To Respond If Trump Goes To Court Over Votes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The campaign of US presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday that they would have the legal teams ready if President Donald Trump went to Supreme Court to contest the validity of vote counting.

Trump said earlier in the day he would ask the Supreme Court to ensure the integrity of the election and prevent any ballots from coming after polling stations are close.

"The president's statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect," Biden's campaign said.

"If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail," the campaign said in a statement.

More Stories From World

