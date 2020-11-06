Biden Campaign Says US Govt. Perfectly Capable of Escorting Trespassers Out of White House

The US government is absolutely capable of taking trespassers out of the White House, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement on Friday

"As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election," Bates said. "And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."