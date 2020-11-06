UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Campaign Says US Govt. Perfectly Capable Of Escorting Trespassers Out Of White House

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:06 PM

Biden Campaign Says US Govt. Perfectly Capable of Escorting Trespassers Out of White House

The US government is absolutely capable of taking trespassers out of the White House, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The US government is absolutely capable of taking trespassers out of the White House, Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement on Friday.

"As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election," Bates said. "And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House."

Related Topics

Election White House United States July Government

Recent Stories

Electricity Supply Restored Across Whole of Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Latvian Government Declares National Emergency Due ..

4 minutes ago

Official Says Georgia Too Close to Call, Vote Reco ..

4 minutes ago

Germany's Maas Says EU Must Play Stronger Role in ..

4 minutes ago

India failed to crush freedom struggle in IOK: Far ..

4 minutes ago

Smog mitigation cell monitoring burning of crops r ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.