Biden Campaign Spokesman Refutes Reports On Politician's Meeting With Burisma Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The campaign spokesman of US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has refuted media reports that the politician had held a meeting with Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

On Wednesday, the New York Post published two letters allegedly sent by Pozharskyi to Biden's son, Hunter Biden, who served as an adviser for the Burisma board of directors at a time when his father was in charge of Ukraine policy in the Obama administration. In one of the letters dated April 17, 2015, Pozharskyi thanked Hunter for organizing a meeting with his father, while in the other one he asked Hunter how he could use his "influence" to support the Ukrainian company. The e-mails obviously run counter to the Democratic candidate's claims he has nothing to do with his younger son's work for Burisma.

"We have reviewed Joe Biden's official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place," Andrew Bates said, as quoted by Politico.

Last year, President Donald Trump asked his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to reopen the investigation into Burisma and Hunter Biden's activities in Ukraine, which eventually resulted in the US president facing impeachment procedures as Democrat lawmakers accused him of soliciting the Ukrainian authorities to influence the course of the upcoming November presidential election. The Democrats failed to gain enough support to impeach Trump in US upper house.

