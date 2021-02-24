WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) President Joe Biden after a virtual meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said both leaders agreed to coordinate on numerous mutual concerns, such as countering Chinese influence, modernizing the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), and tackling climate change.

"We... agreed to modernize [NORAD]," Biden said during a press conference at the conclusion of the meeting on Tuesday. "We will launch an expanded US-Canadian dialogue to cover issues related to continental security, economic and social development and arctic governance."

Biden added that the United States and Canada will expand coordination on countering China's influence.

"Coming on the heels of the G7 meeting last Friday it was an opportunity for Prime Minister Trudeau and I to explore our bilateral partnership, to reinforce and help drive issues of concern in our hemisphere and globally, that includes coordinating our approaches to better compete with China and to counter threats to our interests and values," Biden said on Tuesday, adding that the bilateral meeting was very productive.

Biden said the United States will work with Canada to free two Canadians currently detained in China.

The United States and Canada also agreed to launch forums to tackle mutual issues concerning cross-border crime and climate change, Biden said.

The climate change forum will be a high-level ministerial that will work toward aligning bilateral policies and goals, which includes achieving net zero emissions by 2050, Biden added.

The two leaders also agreed to work together to prevent biological threats by strengthening the World Health Organization, cooperating with global partners against the spread of weapons of mass destruction, and to work closely to strengthen supply chain security.