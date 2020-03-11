UrduPoint.com
Biden Cancels Rally In Cleveland Out Of 'Abundance Of Caution' - Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:30 AM

Biden Cancels Rally in Cleveland Out of 'Abundance of Caution' - Campaign

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden canceled his campaign event scheduled to take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday night out of an abundance caution amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Biden campaign said in a statement.

"In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio, tonight is canceled," the statement said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, US Senator and Biden opponent Bernie Sanders canceled his campaign event in Cleveland, Ohio, also as a result of abundance of caution amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Democratic voters in the states of Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Idaho and Washington are voting on Tuesday in the Primary elections to select a presidential candidate. The results will allow the candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination to claim the 356 delegates from these states prior to attending the national party convention.

Candidates need 1,991 delegates to win the presidential nomination from their party. Sanders trails behind Biden by 91 delegates.

