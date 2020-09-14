Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on Monday cast early ballots in Delaware's statewide primary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on Monday cast early ballots in Delaware's statewide Primary.

The Bidens were able to cast their votes before the polls formally opened on Tuesday because they will be on a campaign-related trip.

Asked if he was confident all votes will be counted in November, he responded "I have confidence that [President Donald] Trump will try to not have that happen, but I'm confident the American public is going to insist on it."

Biden leads by 7.5 percent nationally, a half-point bump from last week, according to the average of the most recent surveys published on poll aggregator Realclearpolitics.com as of Sunday evening.