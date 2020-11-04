Biden Catching Up to Trump in Michigan - Fox

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic challenger Joe Biden is closing the gap between his results and those of President Donald Trump in the state of Michigan, according to the Fox news projection.

With 90 percent of the results in, Trump is leading with 49.4 percent against Biden's 49.1 percent.

Earlier in the day, with 47 percent of the ballots counted, Trump was leading with 55.6 percent against Biden's 41.9 percent.