WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden will meet with China's President Xi Jinping on November 14 in Bali, Indonesia ahead of the G20 summit to discuss a range of regional and global issues, including maintaining lines of communication and competition management, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"President Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, 2022. The Leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community.

The two Leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues," Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Indonesia, which is currently presiding over the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali on November 15-16. Earlier on Thursday, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit, and Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.