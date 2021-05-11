UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Chooses Rahm Emanuel For US Ambassador To Japan: Media

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 01:52 PM

Biden chooses Rahm Emanuel for US ambassador to Japan: media

Joe Biden has chosen Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago and chief of staff to Barack Obama, as US ambassador to Japan, the Financial Times reported Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Joe Biden has chosen Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago and chief of staff to Barack Obama, as US ambassador to Japan, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

There had been speculation that Emanuel would become envoy to China, but that job is expected to go to former top US diplomat Nick Burns, the report said, citing multiple sources familiar with the Biden team's discussions.

Ambassador to Japan is one of Washington's most important diplomatic postings, and Tokyo one of its most important allies, highlighted when prime minister Yoshihide Suga was the first foreign leader Biden received at the White House.

At that meeting, the United States and Japan vowed to stand together against an assertive China, with a joint statement calling for "candid conversations" and raising concerns over Beijing's growing maritime moves, its clampdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang and growing tension over Taiwan.

Emanuel's appointment would continue a tradition of sending high-profile political operators to Tokyo.

The role was also held by Caroline Kennedy, John F Kennedy's daughter, who served during Obama's second term.

Emanuel, the son of an Israeli immigrant, is known as a high-energy, fierce Democratic partisan.

He came to national notice as an enforcer in the Clinton White House, where he held several roles, ramming home the administration's agenda.

He was credited with masterminding the 2006 Democratic election triumph, which saw the party grab control of the House of Representatives from the Republicans, and returned to the White House as chief of staff to President Obama.

He then served two terms as mayor of Chicago, before surprising the political establishment by declining to run for a third, just as an incendiary police shooting trial was about to begin.

He has a reputation for abrasiveness and the occasional piece of profanity-laced rhetoric, attributed to his training in the bearpit of Chicago politics.

Mireya Solis, a Japan expert at the Brookings Institution, told the Financial Times that while Tokyo would value his relationship with Biden, there was some "trepidation" over his reputation for bluntness.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Barack Obama Police China Washington White House Job Beijing Hong Kong Tokyo Brookings Chicago Japan United States From Top

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

19 minutes ago

Hunger-striking Thai democracy protest leader gran ..

39 minutes ago

Covid antibodies last 8 months after infection: st ..

39 minutes ago

LWMC lifts 6346 tons solid waste from 49 zones

39 minutes ago

Concern for Real Madrid and France as Mendy suffer ..

39 minutes ago

German Interior Minister Alarmed by Migrant Influx ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.