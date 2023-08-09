Biden Claims Grand Canyon One of 'Nine' Wonders of the World in Newest Slip-Up

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) US President Joe Biden's most recent gaffe came Tuesday, when he erroneously proclaimed the Grand Canyon to be one of 'the nine wonders' of the world during an event at the Historic Red Butte Airfield in Arizona, where the President spoke about conservation efforts.

"Folks, it's not hyperbole to suggest that there is no national treasure � none that is grander than the Grand Canyon. The Grand Canyon � one of the Earth's nine wonders, wonders of the world, literally. Think of that.

You know, it's amazing. An enduring symbol of America to the entire world," said Biden during his remarks.

Not only are there seven, not nine, wonders of the world, but the Grand Canyon isn't even among them.

However, the Grand Canyon is sometimes mentioned as one of the seven natural wonders of the world.

Biden designated the area a new national monument on Tuesday before signing the proclamation and touring the Grand Canyon itself. The President is expected to wrap up his trip with stops in both New Mexico and Utah.