Biden Claims Russia Has 'Dilemmas' on COVID-19, Economy, Middle East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said Sunday, ahead of this coming week's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, that Russia has "dilemmas" on COVID-19, the domestic economy, and it's international engagements in the middle East and North Africa.

"Russia has its own dilemmas, let us say, dealing with its economy, dealing with COVID, and dealing with not only the United States, but Europe at large and the Middle East," Biden said at a press conference following the conclusion of this weekend's G7 summit.

Biden also cited Russia's involvement in Syria and Libya, claiming that these engagements may have created problems for Moscow.

"Russia has engaged in activities which we believe are contrary to international norms, but they have also bitten off some real problems they're going to have trouble chewing on. For example, the rebuilding of Syria, of Libya, they're there," the US president said.