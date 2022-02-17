UrduPoint.com

Biden Claims Russian 'Invasion' Of Ukraine Will Happen Within Next Several Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 08:22 PM

The United States has "every indication" that Russia is prepared to advance on Ukraine "within the next several days," President Joe Biden claimed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States has "every indication" that Russia is prepared to advance on Ukraine "within the next several days," President Joe Biden claimed on Thursday.

"Every indication we have they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine," Biden told reporters. "My sense it will happen within the next several days."

>