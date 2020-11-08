Biden Claims Winning With Most Votes Cast in US History

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Joe Biden stressed he had won the US presidential election with the most votes ever cast in the US history.

"The people of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, the one with the most votes ever cast on the presidential ticket in the history of the nation," Biden said in his address to Americans.

He also pledged to make the United States "respected around the world again."