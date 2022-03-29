Biden Clarifies Remarks to US Forces, Says Contact With Ukrainians Would Occur in Poland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) President Joe Biden clarified recent remarks interpreted by some to mean a potential deployment of US forces to Ukraine, stating that his language was misinterpreted and he meant that American soldiers could come into contact with Ukrainians in Poland and not Ukraine itself.

Biden during a speech to members of the 82nd Airborne Division in Poland on Friday said that US troops will see many examples of Ukrainian bravery when they are "there."

"You interpret the language that way.

I was talking to the troops. We were talking about helping train the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland... I was referring to being with and talking with the Ukrainian troops that are in Poland," Biden said on Monday when asked about the incident by a reporter.

Biden spoke to the US forces while visiting Poland for meetings with top Polish leadership on the situation in Ukraine and the role played by Warsaw in the ongoing humanitarian response. Prior to those meetings he also attended NATO, G7 and European Union meetings on Ukraine.