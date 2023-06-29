Biden Clear That US Troops Will Not Deploy to Ukraine - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden has made clear that the United States will not send military forces to conduct operations on the ground in Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"The president has been very clear that US troops will not be on the ground in Ukraine," Miller said during a press briefing.

Earlier this month, former NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen said that some NATO countries may surge troops to Ukraine if member states fail to provide Ukraine with tangible security guarantees as part of the alliance's upcoming summit in Vilnius.