Open Menu

Biden Clear That US Troops Will Not Deploy To Ukraine - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Biden Clear That US Troops Will Not Deploy to Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden has made clear that the United States will not send military forces to conduct operations on the ground in Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"The president has been very clear that US troops will not be on the ground in Ukraine," Miller said during a press briefing.

Earlier this month, former NATO Secretary General Anders Rasmussen said that some NATO countries may surge troops to Ukraine if member states fail to provide Ukraine with tangible security guarantees as part of the alliance's upcoming summit in Vilnius.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Vilnius Alliance United States May

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

13 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

28 minutes ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

3 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

4 hours ago
Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

4 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

4 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

4 hours ago
 Gold slides to over 3-month low

Gold slides to over 3-month low

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha we ..

Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

8 hours ago

More Stories From World