Biden Closely Monitoring Development in Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said after Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement on Donbas.

"(Biden) is closely monitoring the developments in Ukraine and he will continue receiving regular updates from Jake Sullivan, his National Security Advisor.

He also spoke with his UN Ambassador, Linda Thomas Greenfield before the UNSC meeting this evening," Psakis said via Twitter on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, Putin said he ordered to begin a military operation in Donbas.