Biden Closes Gap With Trump In Texas, Candidates Now Tied - Poll

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who trailed President Donald Trump by 5 points in the reliably Republican state of Texas last month, has pulled even, a new Quinnipiac University poll revealed.

"Today, Trump and Biden are tied 47-47 percent among likely voters.

This compares to a September 24th poll of likely voters in Texas when Trump had 50 percent and Biden had 45 percent," a press release explaining the poll said on Wednesday.

Trump won Texas with a 9 point margin over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Meanwhile, Biden leads Trump by a 51-43 percent margin in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, with 5 percent saying they remain undecided, according to a separate poll by Quinnipiac, also on Wednesday.

