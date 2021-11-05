Biden Comfortable With Settling Case of Migrants Suing for Family Separation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) President Joe Biden is comfortable with the Justice Department settling the lawsuits of migrants who are suing the US government over the United States' family separation policy for immigrant families who illegally entered the country, White House Principal Deputy Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

"If it saves taxpayer Dollars and puts the disastrous history of the previous administration's use of zero-tolerance and family separation behind us, the President is perfectly comfortable with the Department of Justice settling with the individuals and families who are currently in litigation with the US government," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Biden was reacting to the reported payment amounts of between $450,000 per person or $1 million per immigrant family when he said on Wednesday that the deal was not going to happen, Jean-Pierre added.