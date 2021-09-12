Biden Commemorates Victims of 9/11 Attacks at Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden has attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon to commemorate 9/11 victims on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

The US President and First Lady Jill Biden were joined at the Pentagon on Saturday by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, as well as US Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

The Bidens arrived at the Pentagon after visiting the 9/11 memorial in the city of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and Ground Zero in New York City. The president did not deliver any remarks at any of the 9/11 sites on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Biden issued an executive order initiating an interagency review to possibly declassify certain documents related to the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The executive order requires the Attorney General to release the declassified documents publicly over the next six months.

The families of the 9/11 victims have long pushed the US government to declassify information related to the links Saudi Arabia may have had to the terrorists who carried out the attacks.

On September 11, 2001, members of Al Qaeda (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) crashed two hijacked commercial planes into the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York, while another plane hit the Pentagon near Washington, DC. The fourth hijacked aircraft fell down in the state of Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.