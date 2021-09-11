Biden Commemorates Victims of 9/11 Attacks by Laying Wreaths, Attending Ceremonies

US President Joe Biden laid wreaths to the memorial in the city of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to commemorate the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) US President Joe Biden laid wreaths to the memorial in the city of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday to commemorate the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Biden and his wife Jill spent almost an hour at the memorial. He did not deliver remarks but spoke with families of the victims, according to live broadcasts of major tv stations.

In the morning, the US leader and his wife attended the ceremony in New York, where two airplanes hijacked by terrorists hit the World Trade Center's twin towers 20 years ago.

Later in the afternoon, Biden is expected to visit the Pentagon, which became another target of extremists that day.

On September 11, 2001, 19 al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target.