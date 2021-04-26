UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Commits In Talks With Modi US Emergency Assistance To India - White House

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

Biden Commits in Talks With Modi US Emergency Assistance to India - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden spoke over the telephone with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and vowed the United States would provide India with assistance to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic, including providing oxygen-related supplies, the White House said in a readout of teh conversation on Monday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, committing that the United States and India will work closely together in the fight against COVID-19," the readout said. "The President pledged America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. In response, the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics."

Related Topics

India Prime Minister White House Narendra Modi United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to hold regional rac ..

1 hour ago

Ceremony held to commemorate World Immunization We ..

6 minutes ago

Iran Covid death toll passes 70,000

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, China can collaborate in fruit processin ..

6 minutes ago

Webinar urges govt to look futuristic in its polic ..

6 minutes ago

Comprehensive mechanism being followed to control ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.