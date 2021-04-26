Biden Commits in Talks With Modi US Emergency Assistance to India - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden spoke over the telephone with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and vowed the United States would provide India with assistance to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic, including providing oxygen-related supplies, the White House said in a readout of teh conversation on Monday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, committing that the United States and India will work closely together in the fight against COVID-19," the readout said. "The President pledged America's steadfast support for the people of India who have been impacted by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. In response, the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials, and therapeutics."