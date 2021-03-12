Biden Commits to Cooperation with Quad Countries on Indo-Pacific Stability

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden on Friday in his first virtual multilateral summit pledged to cooperate with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan to maintain stability in a "free and open" Indo-Pacific region.

"A free and open Indo-Pacific is essential to each of our futures, our countries," Biden said at a virtual summit of the so-called Quad group of countries. "The United States is committed to working with you, our partners, and all our allies in the region to achieve stability.

"

Biden said the Quad would be "a vital arena for cooperation" in the region for the coming years, adding that he looks forward to working with his counterparts in the group.

The meeting was the first leader-level summit of the Quad group of nations, which was established in 2007 in the wake of the devastating tsunami the same year.

The forum aims to showcase the allies' readiness to pool together their capabilities and address common challenges, first and foremost their biggest rival China.