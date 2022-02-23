Biden Committed $1Bln in Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine in Event of Conflict - US Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Biden administration committed to US lawmakers the need to send at least $1 billion in humanitarian aid funding to Ukraine in the event of a conflict with Russia, Rep. Barbara Lee said on Wednesday.

"The administration has committed to us that in the event of conflict there is a need over the next 12 months of at least $1 billion for humanitarian needs," Lee said during a press briefing alongside fellow House Democrats.

Lee, who co-chairs the Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, also said that loan guarantees and economic assistance to Ukraine are being considered by the committee in terms of funding.

The humanitarian funding would go toward refugees and those internally displaced by any potential conflict, Lee noted.

The Biden administration and US Congress have been in discussions about sanctions and other measures to address an alleged possibility of a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine. Russia denies Western accusations that it intends to invade Ukraine or any other country, and has expressed its own concerns about NATO activity in Eastern Europe.