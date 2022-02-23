UrduPoint.com

Biden Committed $1Bln In Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine In Event Of Conflict - US Lawmaker

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Biden Committed $1Bln in Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine in Event of Conflict - US Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The Biden administration committed to US lawmakers the need to send at least $1 billion in humanitarian aid funding to Ukraine in the event of a conflict with Russia, Rep. Barbara Lee said on Wednesday.

"The administration has committed to us that in the event of conflict there is a need over the next 12 months of at least $1 billion for humanitarian needs," Lee said during a press briefing alongside fellow House Democrats.

Lee, who co-chairs the Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, also said that loan guarantees and economic assistance to Ukraine are being considered by the committee in terms of funding.

The humanitarian funding would go toward refugees and those internally displaced by any potential conflict, Lee noted.

The Biden administration and US Congress have been in discussions about sanctions and other measures to address an alleged possibility of a Russian "invasion" of Ukraine. Russia denies Western accusations that it intends to invade Ukraine or any other country, and has expressed its own concerns about NATO activity in Eastern Europe.

Related Topics

NATO Loan Ukraine Russia Europe Democrats Congress Event Refugee Billion

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

3 hours ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

4 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

4 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

5 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

5 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>