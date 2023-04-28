Biden Commutes Sentences of 31 Individuals Convicted of Drug Crimes - White House

US President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of 31 individuals convicted on drug-related charges, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden is commuting the sentences of 31 individuals convicted on drug-related charges, the White House said on Friday.

Biden is commuting the sentences of 31 individuals across the United States, including persons convicted for crimes related to possession, distribution or manufacturing of narcotics, the White House said in a statement.

Biden commuted the sentences to expire on June 30, with various stipulations of home confinement and supervised release, the statement added.

The president is granted the authority to pardon and commute sentences by the US Constitution.