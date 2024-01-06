Open Menu

Biden Compares 'sick' Trump To Nazis In 2024 Campaign Launch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Blue Bell, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) US President Joe Biden launched his harshest attack yet on Donald Trump as he kickstarted his 2024 reelection campaign Friday, accusing the Republican of echoing Nazi Germany and posing a threat to democracy.

The 81-year-old Democrat branded his likely challenger in November a "loser" and "sick" in a speech on the eve of the third anniversary of the deadly January 6 Capitol attack by pro-Trump supporters.

"He's willing to sacrifice our democracy, put himself in power," Biden told supporters, alternating between whispers and furious shouts as he laid into the man he beat in 2020.

Not only had the twice-impeached former president instigated the Capitol attack, but the tycoon and his followers were still embracing "political violence" ahead of the 2024 vote, said Biden.

"He calls those who oppose him vermin. He talks about the blood of Americans being poisoned, echoing the same exact language used in Nazi Germany," he added.

Biden chose a symbolic location for the speech near Valley Forge in Pennsylvania, the historic site where George Washington rallied American forces fighting their British colonial rulers nearly 250 years ago.

He portrayed himself as a defender of America's institutions, warning that if Trump won a second term in the White House then democracy itself was at risk.

"Trump's assault on democracy isn't just part of his past. It's what he's promising for the future," said Biden.

