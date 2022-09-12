Biden Complains About Deteriorating Conditions at US Airports

The United States has fallen behind other countries with respect to aviation infrastructure maintenance and no US airport is among the world's top 25 airports at present, President Joe Biden said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) The United States has fallen behind other countries with respect to aviation infrastructure maintenance and no US airport is among the world's top 25 airports at present, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"America invented modern aviation, but we've allowed our airports to lag behind our competitors'. Today, not a single solitary American airport, not one, ranks in the top 25 in the world," Biden said during a speech in Boston. "What in the Hell's the matter with us?"

Biden spoke at Boston's Logan International Airport about Federal investments in US infrastructure, including in airports.

The president said a recent $62 million investment in the Logan International Airport by the Biden administration is one of the largest airport improvement investments in history.

Congress passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill last year to fund infrastructure projects, including building and upgrading bridges, roads, electric vehicles, airports and energy grids among other infrastructure items.