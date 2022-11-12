UrduPoint.com

Biden Concerned About China's Reconstruction Of Naval Base In Cambodia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 10:25 PM

US President Joe Biden expressed concern on Saturday to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen about China's reconstruction of Ream Naval Base in Cambodia, the White House said

The Washington Post reported in June, citing unnamed Western officials, that China was secretly building a naval facility at Cambodia's Ream Naval Base on the Gulf of Thailand to be used exclusively for military operations. According to the sources, China and Cambodia denied this information and were taking "extraordinary measures" to hide the project.

"The President raised concerns regarding the situation at Ream Naval Base and underscored the importance of full transparency about activities by the PRC military at Ream Naval Base," the White House said in a statement.

In June, the Chinese ambassador in Cambodia, Wang Wentian, confirmed that there was a project to reconstruct the naval base with the assistance of China, while adding that it was absolutely legal and not directed against third countries.

Reports about the agreements between Cambodia and China on the 30-year use of part of the Ream Naval Base, where Cambodian-American naval exercises were held for a number of years, first appeared in US media in 2019. At the same time, the Cambodian authorities completely deny the possibility of creating a secret Chinese naval base in the country.

More Stories From World

