Biden Concerned By Some NDAA Provisions, Including Ban On Funding Gitmo Detainee Transfers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2022 | 09:07 PM

US President Joe Biden said on Friday after signing the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that he is concerned about some of its provisions, including a prohibition on the use of Defense Department funds to transfer prisoners out of Guantanamo Bay.

"While I am pleased to support these critical objectives, I note that certain provisions of the Act raise concerns," Biden said in a statement. "Section 1033 of the Act continues to bar the use of funds appropriated to the Department of Defense to transfer Guantánamo Bay detainees to the custody or effective control of certain foreign countries.

These provisions unduly impair the government's ability to determine when and where to prosecute Guantanamo Bay detainees and where to send them upon release, Biden said.

Nevertheless, Biden signed the $850 billion defense policy bill earlier on Friday, which also includes a measure repealing the US military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate - another policy to which the Biden administration has expressed opposition.

