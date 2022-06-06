Biden Concerned His Approval Numbers Sinking Amid Domestic Challenges - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Published June 06, 2022

President Joe Biden and his team are feeling frustrated that his approval numbers are dropping below those of his predecessor Donald Trump as the Biden administration faces a number of serious domestic challenges, Politico reported on Monday

The report said White House officials are worried Biden may permanently be weighed down by runaway inflation and raising fuel prices as well as by his aggressive foreign policy.

In an attempt to remedy the situation, the White House plans to set aside Biden's reluctance to work with a "pariah country" by possibly scheduling him to visit Saudi Arabia in an attempt to boost global oil production, the report said.

The White House also plans to increase attacks against Republicans, especially on their pro-gun rights stance amid recent mass shootings, and Biden is expected to continue to push his climate agenda, the report said.

The administration also hopes this week's hearings on the findings of the US House Select Committee on the events at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, will make the Republican party look extremist and dangerous to return to power, the report added.

The White House believes there is sufficient time to improve Biden's approval numbers, according to the report.

More Stories From World

